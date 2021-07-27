ModernGhana logo
27.07.2021

Alhaji Said Sinare commiserates with National Chief Imam over the loss of son

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
Alhaji Said Sinare commiserates with National Chief Imam over the loss of son
Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Current National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare has commiserated with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu following the passing of his son, Alhaji Abubakar Sharubutu.

He was part of former President John Dramani Mahama entourage on a visit to Sheikh Sharubutu on Sunday, 25th of July,2021 to console him and the family, as well as pray for the departed Alhaji Abubakar.

Speaking during the visit, the Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress said Sheikh Sharubutu has contributed immensely to the development of the country and described him as a rare national asset.

Commenting on Facebook, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare commended how loyal, hardworking, and dedicated the departed soul was at the time of serving his father as his personal driver.

The National Chief Imam led prayers for the deceased and also expressed his gratitude to the former President, H.E John Dramani Mahama, The National vice-chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare and the entire delegation for the visit.

The former President John Dramani Mahama was accompanied by some other National, Regional, and constituency Executives.

