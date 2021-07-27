COVID-19: Achimota school teachers vaccinated

Listen to article

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has vaccinated some teachers of the Achimota School in Accra following the massive outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta strain in the school.

This is to help contain the spread of the virus in the school.

The school was hit with a surge in infections, leading to over 1,900 suspected cases.

However, after a successful mass testing of the school community, 222 students tested positive.

Meanwhile, as of July 24, 2021, 220 of the infected students had recovered leaving only two active cases.

The Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe made this known in a Citi News interview.

According to him, all the other necessary facilities needed to curb any further spread have been provided to the school for use.

“We have done over 998 tests, and then we had 222 positives. So we have ensured that the necessary handwashing facilities are used and also to make sure the students were always in their masks. We have also vaccinated some of the teachers in the school who were not vaccinated.”

“The key thing we did was to identify the cases early and isolate them, and we did the isolation purely on the school compound.”

---citinewsroom