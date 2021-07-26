Korsi Senyo appointed to CILED Global Council and Country Director for Ghana

Businessman and civil rights activist, Mr. Mawuli Korsi Senyo, has been appointed as a member of the Global Council of the Chartered Institute of Leadership, Education and Development (CILED), USA.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Global Council, Dr. Emmanuel Ande Ivorgba, FCILED, the investigative journalist is also appointed to serve as Ghana's Country Director for the professional body.

Read the full statement:

The Chartered Institute of Leadership, Education and Development (CILED), USA wishes to announced the appointment Mr. Mawuli Korsi Senyo, FCILED as a member of its Global Council and the Country Director for Ghana.

Mr. Senyo is an entrepreneur, social worker, IT expert and journalist with over ten years of worth of experience in the areas of peace-building, media, business development, informational and communication technology at both national and international levels.

He is the co-founder of Africa Centre for Peace Building which he been the Executive Director since January 2010.

Mr. Senyo is the founder of IT firm, Senyo Global Solutions; business consultancy firm, SEMPEG Consult; and media firm, AM Networks – publishers of the Awake News and Awake Africa.

In February 2014, he was invited by H.E. Dennis Sasso Nduaso, the President of the Republic of Congo to join five Head of States, Nobel Peace Prize winners, Defense Ministers, Senior Government Officials and other world leaders to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Signing of Brazzaville Peace Accord. At this world peace gathering, Korsi Senyo joined in discussions in shaping world peace and development.

From May 2014 to August 2016, Korsi Senyo was appointed CC Liaison Officer of United Religions Initiative for West Africa where is played the role of communicating and disseminating information of URI Global Office to URI West Africa member organizations and facilitating training workshops for member organizations in West Africa.

He served as a member on 2015 Peace Awards Giving Committee of the Millennium Excellence Award.

He also a Mentor on the Mandela Washington Fellowship of the Youth African Leaders Initiative and Mentor of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme.

In 2018, he was invited by the former President of South Africa and Tanzania to join the Africa Leadership Forum to discuss peace and security issues in Africa.

With this worth of experience spanning several sectors, CILED believes Mr. Senyo has the capacity and leadership expertise to contribute growth of the professional body and establish its presence in Ghana.

About CILED

The Chartered Institute of Leadership, Education and Development (CILED) is a Delaware US-based international professional body of Leaders, Educators and Development Practitioners that seeks to develop both academic and leadership skills of members and the general public.

We are deeply committed to supporting individuals and organizations around the world achieve the qualifications and experiences they need to contribute to meaningful and positive change within their proximate and remote environments.

CILED has attracted and continues to attract experienced professionals from the world’s finest academic institutions, captains of industries, civil society organizations, women and youth leaders, including students.

CILED has a diverse and very experienced Leadership Team that consistently engages their networks and affiliations in order to accelerate capacity, promote educational growth and professional development, throughout the United States and around the world.

