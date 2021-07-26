Electronic attack, spying using malevolent programs a major national security threat — NPP Youth Organizer

Listen to article

The NPP Youth Organizer of the Okaikwei North constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Apenteng Kwame Mero has said Ghana is still grappling with cybersecurity.

He noted that electronic attacks or spying is one of the major national security challenges Ghana is struggling to deal with.

He noted that crimes committed through the internet have become a challenge for the country with the commonest being social engineering.

Speaking on cybercrime, internet fraud and information security systems at Vision One studio on a program dubbed 'Esi Mu Sen', Apenteng Kwame Mero indicated that many people have lost lots of wealth to fraudsters through cyberattacks.

He added that using the internet to steal a person's identity, sell contraband or stalk victims or disrupt operations with malevolent programs has become a global issue with developing countries on the negative side.

According to him, the primary reason for the menace is that many Ghanaians have little or no knowledge about e-crime. "So they are easily tricked by little persuasion from imposters."

He said the world is now a global village, and the increasing usage of digital communication technology has emphasized the importance of cybersecurity sensitization. "People develop new ways every day, intending to break into the security systems of other people, to deprive them of their valuables through deceit."

Apenteng Kwame Mero continued, "It would therefore be of great importance for every individual to have wakeful awareness glasses. Getting feed on how to protect personal information that is stored through technological means or the internet is necessary. Especially one's countersign for concealing bank details and other detailed personal information, considering the dimensions and trends of technological development."

He advised the youth to desist from wrongful usage of the internet and technology, through which they are engaged in e-crime activities.

Apenteng is a loyal member of the NPP party and has wholeheartedly served the party with perseverance since school days from TESCON level.

When he was asked about his political theory, he stated that politics is all about competition of intellectual ideas, thus no amount of lies and propaganda could survive the test of time.

The Youth leader again stated that Ghanaians have confidence in the governance of the NPP, and there is no party that could bring the development Ghana needs, except the NPP. This, he believes, propel the leadership of the party to diligently up their game to make the country a better place.

He further asserted that anyone who joins politics ought to have a good character to be able to cause a great change in national development.

Apenteng Kwame Mero unofficially made his intentions known to the public about his bid to contest the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer position when the party opens a nomination for candidates to file their application. Even though he intends to lead the youth front, he did not speak much about his intention to bid for the portfolio.

He only enunciated that, at the appropriate time, he will officially declare his plans. His past experience with a leadership role regarding party work has proven beyond doubt that he is an asset and a great young man to cause great transformation in his party.