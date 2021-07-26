Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo appointed Ag. Legon Vice-Chancellor

Listen to article

The University of Ghana, Legon has announced Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has been appointed in acting capacity as the Vice-Chancellor of the school.

Her appointment takes effect from 1st August, 2021.

“The University Community is hereby informed that the newly constituted University of Ghana Council has decided to appoint Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Pro-Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for Academic and Student Affairs, to act as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana with effect from Ist August 2021, until such time that University Council appoints a substantive Vice-Chancellor,” a release signed by UG Registrar Mercy Haizel-Ashia has said.

It adds, “In a short meeting after the inauguration of the new Council, the Council considered Section 10 (2Xb) of the University of Ghana Act, 2010 (Act 806), and Section 6(3) of the University of Ghana Statutes, and decided on the appointment of the senior of the two Pro vice-Chancellors, to act.”

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo with this appointment becomes the first female to be given the position of Vice-Chancellor in the history of the renowned tertiary institution.

In her previous role at the school, the 49-year-old excelled as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs (ASA).

Find below a profile of the Acting UG Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo is an alumna of the University of Ghana.

She had her secondary education at Holy Child School and Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School, and proceeded to the University of Ghana from 1991 to 1996 for a Bachelor’s degree in French and Linguistics.

Both her MPhil (2001) and Ph.D. (2007) degrees in Linguistics are from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway.

Prof. Amfo has received additional training in higher education management and leadership from Harvard Business School, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and INSEAD, France.

Professor Amfo’s career in academia started in 2001 as a Lecturer in the Department of Linguistics, was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2007, Associate Professor in 2011, and Professor in 2017.

Her research interests are in the linguistic sub-discipline of Pragmatics, which allows her to explore the role that context plays in conversational interactions and how that influences communication in different domains.

Before her appointment as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Amfo served as Dean of the School of Languages, having previously served as the Head of the Department of Linguistics from 2013 to 2014.

She has participated in the governance of the University of Ghana through her service on several statutory and Adhoc Boards and Committees.

Professor Amfo is currently an Advisory Board member of the Coalition of People Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices (CoPASH) – A UNFPA supported programme.

She is a member of several professional associations including the Society of Communication, Medicine and Ethics, International Pragmatics Association (where she serves on its Consultation Board; the first African to serve in this capacity since the Association’s establishment in 1986); West African Linguistics Society and Linguistics Association of Ghana (where she served as President from 2010 to 2014); a pioneer fellow, senior scholar and Chair of the Steering Committee of the African Humanities Program of the American Council of Learned Societies.

She is also a fellow of the German Academic Exchange Services (DAAD), Commonwealth Professional.