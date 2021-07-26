Former MP for Ablekuma Central inspects ongoing constituency projects

The former MP for Ablekuma Central, Hon Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey last week inspected repair works and asphaltic overlay on roads in the constituency.

The second phase of the 120km project which was awarded on the 12th March, 2020 has seen the construction of the 1km Outer Ring Road from Flamingo to Libiero, 0.5km Nii Aboase street in Abossey Okai, and 1.4km Kpakpo Mankralo Road in Mataheko.

Hon Nartey who was joined by the Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Frank Akwasi Debrah and his Secretary Mr. Habib Abubakar expressed excitement on the spate of work done.

They indicated the completion of the project would give the entire constituency a major face-lift.

The former MP assured a section of the media that he will continue to lobby for more of such projects to the constituency.

He added that several feeder roads are also set to be upgraded and improved.

"Ablekuma Central will continue to receive its fair share of government’s infrastructural development," he reiterated.