Henry Quartey ordered arrest of woman directing wastewater from her home onto the street at Kokomlemle

A resident of Kokomlemle in Accra has been arrested for openly directing wastewater from her home onto the street.

The arrest was made following an order by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

According to the Minister, the woman’s actions had caused unlawful damage to government property and cited a part of section 172 of Act 29.

The law says whoever intentionally and unlawfully causes damage to any property by any means whatsoever to a value not exceeding GHS1 million, or to no pecuniary value, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.

If damage is done to a value exceeding GHS1 million, the offender shall be guilty of a second-degree felony.

The woman, who was not at home at the time of the Minister’s visit to the area, was reported to the local assembly by a concerned citizen.

