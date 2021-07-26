ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.07.2021 Social News

Henry Quartey ordered arrest of woman directing wastewater from her home onto the street at Kokomlemle

Henry Quartey ordered arrest of woman directing wastewater from her home onto the street at Kokomlemle
Listen to article

A resident of Kokomlemle in Accra has been arrested for openly directing wastewater from her home onto the street.

The arrest was made following an order by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

According to the Minister, the woman’s actions had caused unlawful damage to government property and cited a part of section 172 of Act 29.

726202160603-swnaqecp5k-water-washing-onto-road0

The law says whoever intentionally and unlawfully causes damage to any property by any means whatsoever to a value not exceeding GHS1 million, or to no pecuniary value, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.

If damage is done to a value exceeding GHS1 million, the offender shall be guilty of a second-degree felony.

The woman, who was not at home at the time of the Minister’s visit to the area, was reported to the local assembly by a concerned citizen.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Robbers attack passengers; bolt with GHC3,200 raised to organise funeral
26.07.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBT bill: Must you police two consenting adults and what they do in their bedroom? — Humanist Association
26.07.2021 | Social News
Throw away 'dangerous', 'embarrassing' anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Humanist Association demands
26.07.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: ‘You can’t even use sex toys, this bill is really dangerous’ – Humanist
26.07.2021 | Social News
Electronic attack, spying using malevolent programs a major national security threat — NPP Youth Organizer
26.07.2021 | Social News
TUC calls for calm amid agitation over base pay increase for 2021 and 2022
26.07.2021 | Social News
Teacher unions angry over 4-7% base pay increase for 2021-2022
26.07.2021 | Social News
"Every person alive will die one day"- Alhaji Said Sinare mourns with Grushie Chief
26.07.2021 | Social News
Former MP for Ablekuma Central inspects ongoing constituency projects
26.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line