Oppong Nkrumah hands over medical theatre to Ofoase Ayirebi constituency

The Member of Parliament MP for Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has handed over a medical theatre to help his constituents.

The theatre which will support the services of its 1st medical doctor is a state-of-the-art facility that comes on the back of the provision of an official residence and vehicle for the Doctor to serve the over 100,000 people in the District.

The medical theatre is fitted with ultra-modern equipment including 1 Electrocardiography (ECG) machine, 10 ECG papers, two incubators, 2 oxygen concentrators, 2 delivery beds, 2 examination couches, 2 examination lamps, 10 hospital beds, 10 bedside cabinets, 5 intravenous (IV) stands, 2 nebulizer sets, 20 oxygen nasal prongs, 2 vital sign monitors among others.

Commissioning the theatre after sponsoring the project, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah expressed his delight while insisting that he is excited about how it will benefit the people in his Constituency.

At the ceremony held on Friday, July 23, 2021, the Information Minister applauded Dr. Prince Koranteng Ampaw for the work he is doing with his team and urged them to manage the health facility very well.

“When I assumed office as Member of Parliament, one of the things that was missing in the constituency was an excellent health facility that will cater for the health needs of my constituents. Accordingly, that was a top priority, so myself and DCE Paul Asamoah channeled our energies to making sure the constituency has state-of-the-art health facilities. Like we did for Ayirebi, today, I am happy to announce to the people of Brenase that they have a designated health facility that will see to their health needs,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said as he opened the facility.

The Ofoase Ayirebi MP said he has no doubt the completed facility will immensely improve health delivery in Brenase. He said the theatre will boost the stock of infrastructural facilities so as to improve the equity gap in geographical access to health services.

Speaking at the event, the District Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Asamoah emphasized that he has no doubt the theatre will enhance health care delivery in communities in the Constituency.

He said the completion of the project is proof that the MP for the area is committed to providing health infrastructure to help improve healthcare delivery in the district.

Also sharing her thoughts, Gifty Sunu who is the District Health Director commended Oppong Nkrumah for showing commitment to his people.

She charged the managers of the facility to maintain it so it can adequately serve its intended purpose. She stressed that a lot of investment has gone into the project and there is the need to prevent the equipment from going to waste and sustaining damages.