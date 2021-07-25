Akatsi South MP visit families of deceased pastor and wife murdered in cold blood

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South constituency has visited and sympathised with the families of the pastor and wife who were murdered in cold blood.

Mr Augustine Gbedema and his wife Madam comfort Gbedema, co-founders and the leaders of Harmony with Jesus Christ Ministry International Church in Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality have allegedly been killed by unknown assailants.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 24.

The pastor and wife who live alone were murdered in their house which is few metres away from the main town.

Accompanied by the commander today Sunday, July 25, the MP expressed unhappiness about the incident.

He urged the deceased family and residents to have confidence in the Police to bring the perpetrators to book.

The lawmaker urges the public to assist the police with information that can lead to the arrest of the killers.

The MP was also accompanied by some NDC Constituency executives in the constituency.

Torgbi Katsekpor IV, Dufia of Ayitikope appealed to the Police Commander of the area to do everything humanly possible to arrest the perpetrators.

"We are no more safe in our own town?" Torgbi fumes.

He advised the residents to be one another's keeper since no one knows who may be the next target.

"This is the second time a criminal act like this has happened in the past two months in the community," he stated.