Newborns to get National Identification numbers by 2022 – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that all newborns will be given National Identification numbers instantly by next year.

He explained that processes to ensure the implementation of this initiative are expected to be completed next year 2022.

Speaking at the 13th Congregation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Dr. Bawumia said this strategy will furnish the government with accurate data on the populace.

“By next year, anybody who is born will be given a National Identification number. It will be entered into the database and this will make our census down the road very easy, and we will have much more accurate data as we move forward.”

Digital Addressing system

The Vice President also said the government will by 2022 complete the fixing of unique addresses on all properties as part of the National Digital Property Address System.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the essence of this initiative to the government's development agenda.

“We have implemented a National Digital Addressing System in Ghana. We have only about 10 percent or less of addresses of properties in Ghana, and this is a big problem. Today, with the National Addressing System, every property or location in Ghana has a unique address.”

“We have identified 7.5 million properties including properties in villages and as you can see the process of putting address plates on these properties is ongoing, and we expect to complete that process by next year.”

The GhanaPost GPS forms part of the government's agenda to digitize the economy.

The essence of the project is to have a digital database of all properties to assist the government in revenue generation as well as planning for improved service delivery.

The service was executed by Vokacom Limited, in partnership with the Ghana Post Company Limited, with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) hosting the data.