25.07.2021

COVID-19 vaccination programme to resume soon – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghana will soon resume its vaccination programme.

Calls for the government to resume its vaccination programme have increased, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking at a meeting with the outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana had procured some vaccines that will facilitate the government’s vaccination programme.

“The shortage of vaccines has been a problem for countries like ours, but hopefully we will see light at the end of the tunnel very soon. We will start the process of vaccinating or revaccinating our population.”

The president’s assurance comes weeks after he stated that the country is facing challenges with its vaccination programme due to the difficulty in getting access to COVID-19 vaccines.

He explained that the global politics on manufacturing, procurement and distribution is making the situation even more difficult.

The president disclosed that the government had put together a team, led by former Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, to work out modalities that will see to the production of vaccines in Ghana.

“We have obvious difficulties as far as the vaccination programme is concerned. Unfortunately, we are the victims of this worldwide shortage of vaccines that poor and less advantaged nations are experiencing by not having access to the vaccines.”

A member of Ghana's COVID-19 response team, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye had said the government is exploring other feasible options to get vaccines for the country.

“What is happening to Ghana is a global issue. So what we are doing is that this government is engaging directly with other European countries who have stock of AstraZeneca and are not deploying them that much. So we will continue to explore”.

Ghana has so far administered 1,271,393 vaccines.

Out of the number, 865,422 persons have received the first jab while 405,971 had received their second dose

—citinewsroom .

