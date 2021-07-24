ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.07.2021 Social News

Figure out what genre of music you can succeed, until then, say hi to AMG Medikal for me — Sam George jabs Sister Derby over LGBTQ bill fight

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Figure out what genre of music you can succeed, until then, say hi to AMG Medikal for me — Sam George jabs Sister Derby over LGBTQ bill fight
Listen to article

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has taken a swipe at singer Sister Derby following the latter's comments over the LGBTQ+ bill on social media.

The MP has come under attack after indicating his resolve together with other lawmakers to ensure the bill is passed to criminalize LGBTQ+ is passed.

He stated, “I have seen the attacks from a few goons aligned to a political inclination based on my leadership on the PMB against LGBTQI+ in Ghana. Bow your heads in shame. Nothing would stand in our way to get this Bill passed by the House. Take your perversion and let me speak my truth,” Sam George posted on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Commenting on the post on Friday, Ghanaian singer and top model Sister Derby accused the MP of being full of perversion while describing him as a backward thinker.

“You are rather full of perversion. So obsessed with peoples sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker,” Sister Derby commented.

In a reply, Sam George has asked Sister Derby to figure out the genre of music she can do to succeed before the conversation on LGBTQ+ can continue.

“Hopefully when you figure out what genre of music you can succeed at, we can have a forward-looking conversation. Until then, say hi to AMG Medikal for me. Cheers,” the post reads.

724202194810-l5gsj7u3i1-e7d8fugwuamltho

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin says Ghana’s 8th Parliament will pass the LGBTQI+ Bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality.

When passed, offenders could be jailed for up to 10 years.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Police officer killed during James Town bullion van attack laid to rest [Photos]
24.07.2021 | Social News
Taifa: Family of 23yr-old who died from electrocution blames ECG for negligence, demands justice
24.07.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South: Pastor and wife allegedly killed by unknown assailant at Ayitikope
24.07.2021 | Social News
Pishigu-Lana Chief Alhassan Andani calls for tolerance among Muslim Clergy in the North
24.07.2021 | Social News
Hunger allegedly kills popular Pastor at Madina
24.07.2021 | Social News
LGBTQ+ Bill: You're shameful backward thinker obsessed with people's sexual orientation — Sister Derby blasts Sam George
24.07.2021 | Social News
Trade Minister’s promise to open Komenda Sugar factory ‘a mere rhetoric,’ we’ve heard it before – Group
24.07.2021 | Social News
Arrest warrant issued for 10 recalcitrant motorists who snubbed court
24.07.2021 | Social News
97% of students failed 2020 WASSCE exams in North-East Region — Minister
24.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line