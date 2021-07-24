ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.07.2021 Social News

Hunger allegedly kills popular Pastor at Madina

By Reporter
Hunger allegedly kills popular Pastor at Madina
Listen to article

Popular Evangelist, only known by the name Osor has mysteriously died at Madina Atomic Junction in Accra.

Osor, who was found dead on Friday, July 23,2021 is alleged to have died because of hunger.

Confirming the news on social talk show 'AY3 HU' - hosted by ace broadcaster, Nana Ampofo on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, an eyewitness by the name Kingsley Ofori better known as Otsunoko - a mechanic at the Madina Atomic Junction indicated that:

"Osor is a popular man of God who normally does his Evangelism in this area...we normally give him money for food ...we only know him by the name Osor."

He noted, "It's so unfortunate that we found him dead this morning...he usually sits under the Mango tree with his congregants ...We are told he died this morning (Friday -23-7-21) Though we are not sure of what may have killed him, we can only suspect hunger."

According to Otsunoko," An ambulance came for the body but can't actually tell the exact hospital mortuary the body has been deposited".

Watch the video below:

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
LGBTQ+ Bill: You're shameful backward thinker obsessed with people's sexual orientation — Sister Derby blasts Sam George
24.07.2021 | Social News
Trade Minister’s promise to open Komenda Sugar factory ‘a mere rhetoric,’ we’ve heard it before – Group
24.07.2021 | Social News
Arrest warrant issued for 10 recalcitrant motorists who snubbed court
24.07.2021 | Social News
97% of students failed 2020 WASSCE exams in North-East Region — Minister
24.07.2021 | Social News
Free Water: Over 9 million benefits nationwide; Janman, Gonse, Olebu left out
24.07.2021 | Social News
Police probe death of Chief Inspector
24.07.2021 | Social News
Accra: Police probe gym instructor’s death
24.07.2021 | Social News
East Legon: Motor rider shot by soldier in military pick-up vehicle
24.07.2021 | Social News
Eight drivers arrested for speeding on Kanda Highway fined
23.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line