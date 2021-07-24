ModernGhana logo
Sissala West MP, others escape gun attack

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West in the Upper West Region, Mohammed Adama Sukparu, says he escaped with other occupants of his car when unknown armed men attacked them in his constituency.

He indicated that the incident happened between Jefisi and Bulu at about 7:50 pm on Friday, when they were returning from a funeral he attended at Jefisi.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, Mr. Adams Sukparu said “we were returning from a funeral at Jefisi, all of a sudden some armed men, numbering about five stopped us and started firing into my car.”

He added that “my bodyguard returned fire and I saw one of them falling down. But the driver sped off, so we could not stop to know what happened to him”.

According to the MP, he and all the other occupants of his car escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sukparu has reported the incident to the Sissala West District Police Command for investigation.

