Arrest warrant issued for 10 recalcitrant motorists who snubbed court

The La District Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of 10 motorists who refused to appear in court on Friday, July 23, 2021, for prosecution.

18 motorists were arrested by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for flouting the 50km/h speed limit on the Kanda Highway on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

However, 8 out of the 18 drivers appeared before the court on Friday, July 23, 2021, and were slapped with various fines .

The drivers were charged with counts of exceeding the speed limit, careless and inconsiderate driving.

The drivers pleaded guilty to the counts, were sentenced to a fine between 30 and 50 penalty units amounting to between GHS360 to GHS600.

The La District Magistrate Court has subsequently issued a warrant for the arrest of the remaining 10 drivers.

Speaking to Citi News after the hearing on Friday, the Prosecutor, Inspector Paul Osei Adjei said the police will trace the remaining 10 drivers for prosecution.

”As human as we are, some of the people, possibly out of fear, decided not to come. Others, just decide to boycott these things. Once we have their license, address, and other documents with us, we can track them down.”

