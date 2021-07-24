ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.07.2021 Social News

Accra: Police probe gym instructor’s death

Accra: Police probe gym instructor’s death
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Accra Regional Police Command said it has begun investigations into the death of a 34-year-old man at Tantra Hill.

Stephen Akowuah was murdered by unidentified well-built men (machomen) at his residence in the early hours of July 22, 2021, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Command’s Public Affairs Unit told the Ghana News Agency.

She said the deceased, believed to be a physical instructor, was shot around 0100 hours in his apartment.

“Police received a distress call and responded accordingly where the caller directed them to the deceased's apartment and upon arrival, the police were informed that three heavily built men stormed the residence and shot the deceased without any provocation and stormed other rooms to rob other tenants of their mobile phones and various sums of money,” DSP Tenge added.

She said a tenant was also hit on the head, injuring him in the process.

The injured, DSP Tenge said had been sent to a hospital for medical assistance while the deceased was deposited at the Police Hospital’s Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

---GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Trade Minister’s promise to open Komenda Sugar factory ‘a mere rhetoric,’ we’ve heard it before – Group
24.07.2021 | Social News
Arrest warrant issued for 10 recalcitrant motorists who snubbed court
24.07.2021 | Social News
97% of students failed 2020 WASSCE exams in North-East Region — Minister
24.07.2021 | Social News
Police probe death of Chief Inspector
24.07.2021 | Social News
East Legon: Motor rider shot by soldier in military pick-up vehicle
24.07.2021 | Social News
Eight drivers arrested for speeding on Kanda Highway fined
23.07.2021 | Social News
Tema residents reject Chiefs’ tribal MCE endorsment
23.07.2021 | Social News
Motor rider knocks down nurse at Tema
23.07.2021 | Social News
Focus on promoting human rights, be swift and fair in application of law – ILAPI to new IGP
23.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line