Salaga North NDC youth fingers MP in violence at North East Gonja district

The concerned Youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Salaga North Constituency has accused Member of Parliament Hon. Abdallah Iddi of the cause of violence perpetrated by the youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Gonja district.

There have been incidences of violence in the district over the appointment of a District Chief Executive.

According to the NDC Youth, videos that have gone viral on social media capture NPP Members threatening to cause mayhem.

Insisting that the attacks are not only appalling but also a gross embarrassment on the infant District, the Concerned Youth of the NDC says MP Abdallah Iddi must be blamed for all the disturbances.

“..the MP, Mr. Abdallah Iddi must take full responsibility for any violence after the appointment. The messages and videos of threats are just litmus tests of what will happen if certain people are not appointed, per the actions and inactions of certain NPP members.

“The fact of the matter is, the position of the DCE for the area was used as a compensable factor of which he (MP) promised three 3 people of same position. These people were: Hon Anass Karim, Hon Tahiru Fuseini, and Hon Adam Kamal,” part of a release from the Concerned NDC Youth read.

The NDC Youth group is of the view that the decision by the MP to neglect the three people after his promise is politically wrong and morally unacceptable.

“We are by this communiqué appealing to the Youth Wing of the NPP to stop pretending as though they do not know what is happening. Because it is public knowledge that hon Abdallah Iddi (MP) is the undisputed architect for the cause of this atmospheric, pandemonium and hullabaloo,” the release adds.

Find below the full press release:

CONCERNED YOUTH OF NDC IN THE SALAGA NORTH CONSTITUENCY CONDEMN THE PREMATURE VIOLENCE BY THE NPP IN THE NORTH EAST GONJA DISTRICT PENDING THE APPOINTMENT OF THE DCE FOR THE AREA

We in the NDC-Salaga North Constituency are perturbed about the happenings concerning the violent approach with which the NPP members in the Salaga North Constituency and for that matter North East Gonja District are dealing with the pending appointment of MMDCEs. Series of videos of known NPP members are on social media threatening to cause mayhem and also attack the Member of Parliament (MP) for his involvement in the "DCEship" race. As if that is not enough, some NPP youth attacked their Constituency Chairman few days ago concerning same issue.

The threats upon threats from certain NPP members meted out to the Hon MP for the Salaga North Constituency are not only appalling but also a gross embarassment on the infant District.

However, the MP, Mr Abdallah Iddi must take full responsibility for any violence after the appointment. The messages and videos of threats are just litmus test of what will happen if certain people are not appointed, per the actions and inactions of certain NPP members.

The fact of the matter is, the position of the DCE for the area was used as a compensable factor of which he (MP) promised three 3 people of same position. These people were: Hon Anass Karim, Hon Tahiru Fuseini and Hon Adam Kamal. So Hon Anass headed Janton, won 8/11 polling stations.

Hon Fuseini was nearly picked up by the military on the election day for his involvement in vote buying at his polling station(Tunga). Indeed he won his polling station.

Now, Hon Kamal was made to believe he could get the DCE position by the Hon MP, only for him (MP) to make a "U-turn" after winning power and threw his support for a different person.

However, Violence must never be an option in our democracy. Unfortunately, it is increasingly clear that having nurtured and democratized violence by Hon. Abdallah Iddi (MP) through his empty promises and divide and rule tactics, the NPP members in the constituency have no any other option than to subscribe to violence in order to get their grievancies addressed. It is obvious that the MP has lost control of his own party.

We must emphatically state that the MP has taken an entrenched position that he can't work with them(the big three mentioned above) as DCEs meanwhile these were the people he worked with in his quest to become the MP and indeed they materialized his ambition. So his recumbent postrate position and delibrate ostentations towards these personalities is politically wrong and morally unacceptable to betray people like that.

We are by this communiquè appealling to the Youth Wing of the NPP to stop pretending as though they do not know what is happening. Because it is public knowledge that hon Abdallah Iddi (MP) is the undisputed architect for the cause of this atmospheric, pandemonium and hullabaloo.

Videos have been released threatening to burn down the Npp party office in Kpalbe and the district assembly.

Should the NPP perpetrate any mayhem, generation now and unborn will not forgive them.

We appreciate and share your sentiments at this trying moment of yours but you must endour and never put the lives of the aged and infants into jeopardy because they are vulnerable and incapacitated and we ought not to fail them when it comes to the issue of peace in the land.

We wouldn't entertain any disturbances in any form or shape.

We want peace.

Thank you.

CONCERNED YOUTH OF NDC - SALAGA NORTH CONSTITUENCY.

Mr. Abdallah Bawah (Chairman)

0244425266

Mr. Mohammed Rabiu (Secretary)

0243387268