ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.07.2021 Social News

Don't allow politicians to use you as tool of violence — Ashanti Regional Chief Imam admonishes Zongo youth

Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun

The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun has urged the youth in Zongo communities to resist the temptation of politicians who engage them to cause violence and mayhem in the country.

He expressed regret that social vices have become very common among the youth to such an extent that discipline and moral values are nothing worthy of them.

According to the Muslim leader, some parents have reneged on their responsibilities in training their children.

He said, the lack of parental care has led most of the youth to engage in all manner of crimes.

The Chief Imam gave the advice in an interview with the Modernghana News after the climax of the Eid celebration.

"Many parents fail to take steps turning the youth to engage in 'sakawa', crime, accepting offers to create violence in exchange for money from some politicians among other forms of antisocial vices in the society."

To this end, the Chief lmam admonishes irresponsible parents to take the welfare of their children seriously "so that they would grow up to become good citizens to contribute their quota towards national development."

The youth were also charged to resist financial enticements and any other form of temptation from politicians to cause mayhem.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Akatsi South MP visit families of deceased pastor and wife murdered in cold blood
25.07.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South: Assist police with information to arrest killers — Ayitikope residents told over bizarre murder of Pastor and wife
25.07.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South: MCE mourns with families of pastor and wife allegedly murdered at Ayitikope
25.07.2021 | Social News
Some projected beneficiaries didn’t enjoy covid-19 free water in Accra – CONIWAS
25.07.2021 | Social News
Figure out what genre of music you can succeed, until then, say hi to AMG Medikal for me — Sam George jabs Sister Derby over LGBTQ bill fight
24.07.2021 | Social News
Police officer killed during James Town bullion van attack laid to rest [Photos]
24.07.2021 | Social News
Taifa: Family of 23yr-old who died from electrocution blames ECG for negligence, demands justice
24.07.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South: Pastor and wife allegedly killed by unknown assailant at Ayitikope
24.07.2021 | Social News
Pishigu-Lana Chief Alhassan Andani calls for tolerance among Muslim Clergy in the North
24.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line