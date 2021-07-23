I lied that you contracted covid-19, you didn’t also chop covid-19 money; am sorry — NPP Nasara Coordinator begs NDC MP

The New Patriotic Party’s NASARA Coordinator for the Akatsi-South Constituency, Sadiq Abubakr Ganah has apologized to the NDC Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency; Bernard Ahiafor Esq. for false accusations.

Sadiq Abubakr Ganah is alleged to have made some unprintable comments against the Member of Parliament on Sela Radio, a local radio station in the Volta Region and on several Whatsapp platforms.

Mr Ganah, who pleaded for the mercy accused the Akatsi-South lawmaker of pocketing funds meant for covid-19.

He also accused the MP of contracting covid-19.

These apologies came after the NDC MP who is a practicing Lawyer dragged the NPP NASARA Coordinator Mr Ganah to the court for Defamation.

Mr Ganah pleaded guilty but explained that, “The comment was a question; I posted across in respect to the directives given by H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on the large numbers on gatherings due to the covid-19 pandemic.”

In a letter dated 21st July, 2021, Mr Ganah said the said posts on his Facebook wall and on the radio stations have been discarded.

Find below the press statement by Sadiq Ganah: