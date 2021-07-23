ModernGhana logo
23.07.2021 Social News

Focus on promoting human rights, be swift and fair in application of law – ILAPI to new IGP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
COP George Akuffo Dampare
The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) has urged the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP George Akuffo Dampare to focus on promoting human rights in the discharge of his duties.

The Insitute wants him to be swift and fair in the application of the law during his time in office.

COP George Akuffo Dampare was appointed in acting capacity as the IGP of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

With the appointment set to take effect on Sunday, August 1, 2021, COP George Dampare will be taking over from current IGP James Oppong-Boanuh who has been serving since October 2019.

In a press release to congratulate the new IGP on his appointment, the Institute for Liberty & Policy Innovation has listed areas he must concentrate on improving at the security agency.

“We encourage him to focus on improved intelligence gathering, promotion of human rights, swift and fairness in the application of the law, engage in technologically driven policing, training of personnel in special areas in line with international trends, making good use of the available human resources in the service, promote police-public relationship, ensure the welfare of personnel, building confidence among the citizens by ensuring accountability of duty bearers, who act arbitrarily or capriciously and reduce the incidents of corruption in the service,” part of the release from ILAPI reads.

Meanwhile, the group has charged the populace to cooperate and assist the efforts of the police in ensuring law and order.

Find below the full press release from ILAPI:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

