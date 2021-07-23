Four grabbed for shooting at funeral

The Police in the Eastern Region have arrested four persons for allegedly possessing and discharging firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

They were arrested at Akatekpor in the Upper Manya Krobo District with the help of the youth in the town after they had fled from the police at Sekesua through the Otrokper check point.

The suspects were identified as Enoch Donkor, 22; John Ashiley, 22; Eugene Adema, 35; and Kwaku Asare also, 22.

According to the police, the suspects fired sporadically at a burial service of a young woman at Sekesua.

Sensing danger, some of the mourners placed distress calls to police but the suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GG 1226-16 when they saw the police arriving at the scene.

At Otrokper police checkpoint, the suspects were signaled to stop but they rather opened fire again and fled into a nearby bush abandoning their car.

With the help of some youth of Akatekpor, a neighbouring community, the police arrested the four suspects and placed them in custody to be processed for court soon.

The police reiterated its commitment to tackle all those who are possessing firearms without authority and urged them to return such weapons to the police or as directed by the Small Arms Commission.

---DGN online