ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.07.2021 Crime & Punishment

E/R: Okada rider found dead after going missing on Tuesday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
E/R: Okada rider found dead after going missing on Tuesday
Listen to article

An Okada driver identified as Joshua Adu has been found dead after going missing earlier this week.

The young man went missing on Tuesday, July 23, at Akyem Abomosu in the Atewa West District of the Eastern Region.

According to the people that last saw him, he was hired by a female on Tuesday evening to an unknown location and never returned.

After days of searching, the lifeless body of Joshua Adu was found on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the outskirt of the Abomosu community.

Information gathered indicates that he was found with foam on his mouth with bruises and cuts on the body.

The perpetrators of the murder absconded with the motorbike he has been using for his Okada business.

While no arrests have been made, the Police are looking into the murder with investigations set to intensify today.

The latest murder, adds to attacks on commercial motorbike riders and private transport drivers [Uber, Bolt] in the country

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Four grabbed for shooting at funeral
23.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Chief faces court for allegedly impregnating 15-year-old girl
21.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police woman killed in Koforidua
21.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Glo Ghana Manager arrested for defiling 14-year-old girl at at Abrewa-Nkwata
20.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police grab prime suspect in Okada rider’s murder
20.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two ‘armed robbers’ shot at Amasaman
19.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
38 Western Togoland secessionists to face treason trial at High Court
19.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Thieves raid Assemblies of God Church; bolt with musical instruments
17.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court dismisses motion to reopen Fantasy Dome
17.07.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line