Don’t use demonstrations, strikes to address your challenges - Tertiary education staff told

The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Dr. Ahmed Jinapor has implored unions and staff associations of tertiary education to desist from using demonstrations and strikes to get their challenges addressed.

Unions over the years are known for laying down tools and hitting the streets whenever they are aggrieved or government delays in honouring its responsibilities and promise.

Speaking at the 8th congregation of the last batch of the Diploma in Education Programme for the Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale, Dr. Jinapor said he will appeal to Tertiary education staff to abolish that attitude.

“I will implore you to desist from using demonstrations and strikes as a means of addressing your challenges,” the GTEC Deputy Director-General said.

Dr. Ahmed Jinapor further applauded the management of the school for the successes chalked over the years.

On his part, the Principal of the school, Dr. Amadu Musah Amadu called on the government to help upgrade the colleges of education into universities.

He said it will promote the Bachelor of Education programmes being run in the Colleges.

“The College is battling with inadequate accommodation for both staff and students. For more than 10 years, neither accommodation for students nor staff has been added to the old dilapidated ones,” Dr. Amadu said.