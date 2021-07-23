ModernGhana logo
23.07.2021 Social News

Fire destroys drinking spot, container shops at Lashibi

Fire has destroyed a drinking spot and three containers shops at Lashibi near Shalom Spot in Tema West, Accra.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ellis Robinson Okoe, said the containers were used as Provision Shop, Cosmetic Shop and Plastic products Shop, in that order.

Mr Okoe said the Service received a distress call from the scene at around 0510 hours on the Thursday morning, adding that three Fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

The fire tenders, he said, included Fire Tender 9 (FT9), Fire Tender 40 (FT40) and Tango 8B.

Mr Okoe said the GNFS arrived at the scene at exactly 0523 hours and that by 0729 hours they had extinguished the inferno.

He said the rooftop of the Drinking Spot and its meter switch, Provision Shop and the Cosmetic Shop were partially burnt whilst the Plastic Products Shop was totally burnt in the inferno.

Mr Okoe said the Service was still investigating the cause of the fire.

---GNA

