ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.07.2021 Headlines

Appointments Committee unanimously recommends approval of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor

Appointments Committee unanimously recommends approval of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has unanimously recommended Kissi Agyebeng for approval as Special Prosecutor.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu, the recommendation was a unanimous decision by the committee.

The nominee was questioned for hours by the members of the committee on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Parliament will later debate the report of the committee and decide on whether the nominee should be approved or rejected.

“We [will] put our recommendation [forward] for the House to determine whether to approve or disapprove our recommendation. As to how other people view his [Kissi Agyebeng’s] answers, I’d rather leave it to them and stay within the rules to make recommendations to the House. The committee unanimously agreed to recommend him [Kissi Agyebeng] to the House for approval,” Joe Osei Owusu said.

---

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘I’ll only resign if it becomes so unbearable' – Kissi Agyebeng
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Kissi Agyebeng pledges to guard independence of Special Prosecutor’s Officer
22.07.2021 | Headlines
I’ll use ‘Anas principle’, investigative journalists in my work as Special Prosecutor – Kissi Agyebeng
22.07.2021 | Headlines
‘I’ll prefer wearing my own shoes’ – Kissi Agyebeng on comparison with Martin Amidu
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Unexplained wealth must be criminalised if it doesn’t match lawful income – Special Prosecutor-nominee
22.07.2021 | Headlines
‘Scrapping Special Prosecutor office will mean goodbye to corruption fight’ – Kissi Agyebeng
22.07.2021 | Headlines
LIVE: Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng faces vetting committee
22.07.2021 | Headlines
I can’t stop corruption in Ghana, not even God – Special Prosecutor nominee
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Trial of Kaaka’s 'killers' adjourned to August 12
22.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line