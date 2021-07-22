LIVE: Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng faces vetting committee

Listen to article

Watch the ongoing vetting of the Special Prosecutor nominee, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng.

He is being vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, Thursday, July 22.

Kissi Agyebeng told the vetting committee that his role is not to stop corruption since that will be humanly impossible.

He indicated that he is going to make it “costly” for anyone to engage in the act.

“I am not naive to assume that I’m coming to stop corruption in Ghana. God himself cannot acclaim to that but I will make it very costly to engage in,” the 43-year-old lawyer said.

