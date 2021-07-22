I can’t stop corruption in Ghana, not even God – Special Prosecutor nominee

Kissi Agyebeng

Listen to article

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng , has said his role is not to stop corruption since that will be humanly impossible.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament , he said he is going to make it “costly” for anyone to engage in the act.

“I am not naive to assume that I’m coming to stop corruption in Ghana. God himself cannot acclaim to that but I will make it very costly to engage in,” the 43-year-old lawyer said.

If approved, Agyebeng, the 43-year-old legal practitioner and managing partner at Cromwell Gray LLP, will become the second person to occupy the office of Special Prosecutor since the Act establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Act 959) came into force in 2017.