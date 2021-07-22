Ghana needs a fearless, courageous Special Prosecutor to fight corruption – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has emphasized that in choosing a new Special Prosecutor, Ghana needs someone who is fearless and courageous to champion the fight against corruption.

After the resignation of Martin Amidu from the office of the Special Prosecutor in November 2020, his successor is yet to be appointed eight months on.

Today, Kissi Agyebeng who has been nominated for the position faced a vetting committee that had the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu on the panel.

During the screening, the MP shared that in a country where billions of dollars are lost to graft every year, it is crucial the next Special Prosecutor is someone who is fearless and courageous.

“Ghana needs a person who will fearlesly and courageously fight corruption to which we are told we lose 3billion US dollars annually to graft and economic related crimes ant fraudulent practices associated procurement and other unethical conduct in our country,” Hon. Haruna Iddrisu shared.

Although Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng admitted at the vetting he cannot stop corruption, he assured that he will make the canker unattractive.

He said will make corruption a very costly and high-risk activity to deter anyone from engaging in the act.

“There is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity.

“I will instate pressure for progress. The will be a systemic review of public agencies,” he told the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting on Thursday, July 22, 2021.