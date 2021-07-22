ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.07.2021 Headlines

Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng admits he cannot stop corruption

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor Nominee, Kissi Agyebeng has admitted that he cannot stop corruption in Ghana.

However, he has assured that if given the nod to serve, he will make corruption costly to deter people from engaging in the cancerous act costing the country billions of cedis every year.

“There is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity,” he told the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Kissi Agyebeng added, “I will instate pressure for progress. The will be a systemic review of public agencies.”

Quizzed by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to explain what unexplained wealth is, the Special Prosecutor nominee said “It is a bit too overbroad to explain unexplained wealth in criminal jurisprudence.

“Criminal construct should be more pointed, more focused and clearly delineated because of the specter of someone ending up in jail, losing his liberty or being fined hefty fine an amount.

“And so if we are to place it in proper context unexplained wealth, I would say if the person cannot reasonably explain as march against his lawful income, the amount of money in questions then that aspect, in my opinion, should be criminalized but if you can reasonably explain how you came by that amount of money then that should be acceptable.”

If approved, Kissi Agyebeng will replace Martin Amidu to become only the second Special Prosecutor Ghana has had.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
LIVE: Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng faces vetting committee
22.07.2021 | Headlines
I can’t stop corruption in Ghana, not even God – Special Prosecutor nominee
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Trial of Kaaka’s 'killers' adjourned to August 12
22.07.2021 | Headlines
We need to restore respectability, seriousness and unity to this House — Bagbin warns absentee MPs
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Ken Agyapong's Ghana Gas appointment proves Akufo-Addo supports his vicious attacks on journalists – ASEPA
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Resist political interference if you want to succeed – New IGP George Dampare urged
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V saga: You lack moral fortitude, integrity to continue as Health Minister, resign in 7days — NDC Professionals Forum
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Your honeymoon is over, time to give citizens enough reason to keep addressing us as MPs — Bagbin to errant MPs
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng faces vetting today
22.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line