Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng admits he cannot stop corruption

The Special Prosecutor Nominee, Kissi Agyebeng has admitted that he cannot stop corruption in Ghana.

However, he has assured that if given the nod to serve, he will make corruption costly to deter people from engaging in the cancerous act costing the country billions of cedis every year.

“There is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity,” he told the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Kissi Agyebeng added, “I will instate pressure for progress. The will be a systemic review of public agencies.”

Quizzed by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to explain what unexplained wealth is, the Special Prosecutor nominee said “It is a bit too overbroad to explain unexplained wealth in criminal jurisprudence.

“Criminal construct should be more pointed, more focused and clearly delineated because of the specter of someone ending up in jail, losing his liberty or being fined hefty fine an amount.

“And so if we are to place it in proper context unexplained wealth, I would say if the person cannot reasonably explain as march against his lawful income, the amount of money in questions then that aspect, in my opinion, should be criminalized but if you can reasonably explain how you came by that amount of money then that should be acceptable.”

If approved, Kissi Agyebeng will replace Martin Amidu to become only the second Special Prosecutor Ghana has had.