ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.07.2021 Headlines

Ken Agyapong's Ghana Gas appointment proves Akufo-Addo supports his vicious attacks on journalists – ASEPA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ken Agyapong's Ghana Gas appointment proves Akufo-Addo supports his vicious attacks on journalists – ASEPA
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) says the Akufo-Addo led government has proven it supports Kennedy Agyapong’s attack on journalists for appointing him to chair the board of Ghana Gas.

The Assin Central Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) has been formally sworn in to serve as the board chairman of Ghana Gas by Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Shocked by the appointment at a time the MP is facing the privileges committee of Parliament for threatening a Journalist with Multimedia, ASEPA says it is now clear the Akufo-Addo led government is in support of his actions.

“If there ever was any doubt that President Akufo-Addo and his government was never in support of Kennedy Agyapong's vicious attacks on Journalists in the Country, certainly that doubt has been removed.

“This appointment is an emphatic statement to the International Community and Democracy Watchers that the President and his government are fully behind Mr. Agyapong,” a statement from ASEPA boss Mensah Thompson has said.

According to him, he foresees Ghana's Press Freedom indices taking a massive nosedive in the next rankings due to the appointment of Kennedy Agyapong as Ghana Gas board chair.

Below is the full statement:

Mensah Thompson of ASEPA writes...

KEN AGYAPONG'S APPOINTMENT AS BOARD CHAIRMAN OF GHANA GAS IN THE SPATE OF HIS RECENT ATTACKS ON JOURNALISTS WOULD AFFECT GHANA'S PRESS FREEDOM RANKING

If there ever was any doubt that President Akuffo-Addo and his government was never in support of Kennedy Agyapong's vicious attacks on Journalists in the Country, certainly that doubt has been removed.

This appointment is an emphatic statement to the International Community and Democracy Watchers that the President and his government are fully behind Mr. Agyapong.

The highest level of solidarity that can be shown to anyone.

The appointment of Mr. Agyapong as Board Chairman of Ghana Gas at a time when he is facing the Previleges Committee of Parliament for threatening a Journalist is a massive endorsement of his actions not only by the President but also his Political Party, the NPP.

The optics are certainly not good, we expect that the Ghana Journalists Association, the GJA would come out boldly and condemn this appointment.

For what is worth, I foresee Ghana's Press Freedom Indeces taking a massive nose dive in the next rankings.

This is certainly not good.

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director,ASEPA

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Trial of Kaaka’s 'killers' adjourned to August 12
22.07.2021 | Headlines
We need to restore respectability, seriousness and unity to this House — Bagbin warns absentee MPs
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Resist political interference if you want to succeed – New IGP George Dampare urged
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V saga: You lack moral fortitude, integrity to continue as Health Minister, resign in 7days — NDC Professionals Forum
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Your honeymoon is over, time to give citizens enough reason to keep addressing us as MPs — Bagbin to errant MPs
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng faces vetting today
22.07.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo's silence over rising covid-19 cases shows he's guilty of the protocols — Minority
21.07.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo order Prisons Service Director Patrick Darko to go on leave
21.07.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo directs IGP Oppong-Boanuh to go on terminal leave on August 1 pending retirement
21.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line