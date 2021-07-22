Parental neglect is the cause of rising armed robberies — Mr Ebeneezer

Listen to article

Managing Director of a Kumasi-based Metal and Fabrication company, K. Adu Gas & Stoves Co. ltd, Mr Kwabena Adu Ebeneezer has attributed rising cases of armed robberies in the country to poor parental care and neglect.

Speaking to the Modernghana News in an interview, Mr Adu bemoans the lust for money among and the get rich quick attitude of youth account for the robbery attacks including money rituals popularly called 'sakawa.'

According to him, many parents have shunned their responsibilities in putting their wards in check.

He said, as a result, parents are unable to notice strange behaviours and lifestyles adopted by their teenagers who are mostly influenced by their peers.

Mr Ebenezer indicated that teenagers who lack the proper upbringing have taken their destinies into their own hands and are engaging in robbery and other social vices to survive.

Kwabena Adu charge parents to be proactive, responsible and stay focused "if they couldn't afford their children in secondary schools, assign them to learn a trade for their future well being."

Mr Adu who is a leading manufacturer in gas ovens, cookers, buffet dishes, soup warmers, Khebab stands, metal doors, burglar proofs among others took the opportunity to appeal to government to quickly establish the One Factory One District (1D1F) across the regions to create jobs for unemployed youth.