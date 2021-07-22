Covid-19: Ghana recorded 2,500 cases in first 2-weeks of July – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that Ghana recorded 2,500 COVID-19 cases from the 1st to 14th of July 2021 alone.

According to GHS, the upsurge in the cases is alarming.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the total Covid-19 cases recorded in the country are close to 100,000 with 818 deaths.

“In the past two weeks; from the 1st to the 14th of July, we have cumulatively recorded 2,500 cases. So that tells you that if you look at the period where we were a bit quiet, it’s almost three to four times the number we are doing now. This means that something is not right.”

He also added that currently, 15 out of the 16 regions have active cases, with increasing numbers in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

There has been a surge in COVID numbers, prompting the health service to hold a crisis management meeting and make recommendations to avert a full-blown third wave.

Modalities to curb surge

In the meantime, the health management body, says it will soon come out with modalities on how public funerals should be organized in the country.

The GHS says this is part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, as public funerals tend to be a super-spreader of the virus.

Addressing the media after a two-day crisis meeting in the Ashanti Region, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said this will help reduce the rising number of infections in the country.

“We have identified the Delta variant in the Ashanti Region and the Greater Accra Region. Once you identify it, the numbers rarely matter. The dominant strain is Alpha when it comes to the variant of concern. We are not in any way recommending a lockdown, we are seeking to ensure the protocols are adhered to, including how funerals are organised.”

“We are in a discussion to come out with proposals that will limit the spread and make it safer for these events [funerals] to be organised. I think that funerals are such deep cultural events that we cannot do away with.”

---citinewsroom