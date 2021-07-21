ModernGhana logo
21.07.2021

Akufo-Addo's silence over rising covid-19 cases shows he's guilty of the protocols — Minority

By Reporter
The Minority in Parliament has questioned what it described as the stoning silence of President Akufo-Addo over rising covid-19 cases in the country.

The Minority MPs blame the situation on government lack of political direction to bring the pandemic under control.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh who is also the Member of Parliament for Juaboso stated, “I have heard about the Ghana Medical Association and other institutions speaking and it is clearly indicated that there are a lot of people who are worried out there.

“What is clearly missing is the political direction. I recall the last time the President addressed the nation on COVID-19 was somewhere on the 28th of February we have recorded new variants but the president is quiet.

“The numbers are skyrocketing and the no president is quiet. It looks as if we have no plan in place, nobody is speaking to us. We need a clear direction from the Political head or the President as he consistently was addressing the nation on issues of Covid.

“I do not know whether or not it is the fact that he himself is guilty of the Covid protocols and so that is probably what has occasioned his huge silence on developments so far.”

