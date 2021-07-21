Bolga GRA educate taxpayers the benefits of filing tax returns

The Manager of the Bolgatanga Taxpayer Service Centre (TSC) of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Bismark Shaibu Mahama, has noted that taxes are used to finance major infrastructural developments of Ghana.

He said roads, schools, hospitals, electricity, security and agriculture, among others are anchored on taxes.

Apart from that, he noted that there are other tax benefits and reliefs that some categories of citizens are entitled to and can enjoy when tax returns are filed appropriately.

Mr. Mahama made this known in an interaction with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, Capital Upper East Region.

He indicated that some good citizens have been murmuring that, “what at all central government uses our taxes for. This can be attributed to lack of enough education on taxation.”

Mr. Mahama entreated Ghanaians to be more proactive in their tax payments since it plays a pivotal role in developing the country.

In explaining some of the benefits of filing tax returns he noted that with marriage/child responsibility the law provides that one is entitled to GHC 1200.00 a year, for child education one is entitle to GHC 600.00 relief per child up to a maximum of three children, old age GHC 1500.00, aged dependent GHC 1000.00, and to those who are pursuing vocational, technical and professional courses can enjoy GHC 2000.00 reliefs per year.

Mr Mahama urge Ghanaians taxpayers to try and honour their tax obligation to help develop the country.