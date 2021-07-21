ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.07.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo order Prisons Service Director Patrick Darko to go on leave

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Director-General of the Prisons Service, Mr. Patrick Darko Missah
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO
Director-General of the Prisons Service, Mr. Patrick Darko Missah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Director-General of the Prisons Service, Mr. Patrick Darko Missah to proceed on terminal leave effective August 1, 2021.

“The President has also asked the Director-General of the Prisons Service, Mr. Patrick Darko Missah, to go on terminal leave from Sunday, 1st August 2021, with his retirement from the Service set to begin on Saturday, 16th October 2021,” a press release from the Office of the President signed by Director of Communications Eugene Arhin has announced.

In his absence, the Deputy Director-General of the Prisons Service, Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir, has been asked to take over until a new Director-General is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.

The press release from the Presidency adds that "H.E Akufo-Addo has conveyed, in person, his gratitude to Mr. Patrick Darko Missah for his dedicated and meritorious service to the nation and to the Prisons Service."

Read full statement below:

721202181630-0h830n4ayt-whatsapp-image-2021-07-21-at-5.40.25-pm.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo's silence over rising covid-19 cases shows he's guilty of the protocols — Minority
21.07.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo directs IGP Oppong-Boanuh to go on terminal leave on August 1 pending retirement
21.07.2021 | Headlines
George Dampare appointed as new IGP
21.07.2021 | Headlines
Go to National Security Ministry for cost of Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips – Finance Minister to Ablakwa
21.07.2021 | Headlines
Court orders 37 Military Hospital to pay over GHS1M for woman’s death at childbirth
21.07.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Two grabbed over death of boy hit by stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two
21.07.2021 | Headlines
Kumasi Girls’ SHS: Final year students allowed to go home after protest against GES directive
21.07.2021 | Headlines
A/R: One dead as stray bullets raid Eid prayers at Aboabo
21.07.2021 | Headlines
We can’t afford another COVID-19 hit — Akufo-Addo
21.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line