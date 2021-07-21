E/R: One injured in gun battle between police and robbers after sporadic shooting at funeral

One person sustained gunshot wound following a shoot out between a gang and Police from the Asesewa District Police Command in the Eastern region.

The gang of four(4) suspects some already on the Police wanted list followed one of their members to attend his sister’s funeral at Sekesua in Upper Manya Krobo District on Saturday.

However,” the gang members who were heavily drunk and misbehaving at the funeral suddenly started shooting sporadically and dangerously into the air at the funeral which caused the mourners to run helter-Skelter from the funeral grounds,” one of the mourners told Starr FM.

According to DSP John Yeboah, Asesewa District Police Commander, upon receipt of distress calls from mourners, he quickly dispatched men to the scene but the suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GG 1226-16 when they saw the Police arriving at the service.

At Otrokper police checkpoint, suspects were signalled to stop but they rather opened fire and fled into a nearby bush abandoning their car. Police returned fire which resulted in the injury of one of the suspects.

The youth of Akatekpor, a neighbouring community supported the Police to arrest suspects but one managed to escape. He was later arrested at his hideout in Somanya.

The suspects are Enoch Donkor, 22, John Ashiley ,22, Adema Eugene,35 and Kwaku Asare ,22.

One of the suspects who got injured was treated at Asesewa Government Hospital and discharged the same day.

Starr News has gathered that a bench warrant had been issued on one of the suspects for jumping bail in a robbery case while another was wanted by Somanya Police for robbery and stealing of firearm.

The suspects are being prepared to be put before court.

The incident comes at the back of calls by the member of Parliament for Upper Manya Bismark Tetteh Nyarko to the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh to repost police officers to Sekesua community after years of withdrawal over poor infrastructure.

The MP said he is committed to renovating the police.

