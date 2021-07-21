Kumasi Girls’ SHS: Final year students allowed to go home after protest against GES directive

Listen to article

Management of the Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School in the Ashanti Region have allowed form three students who protested on Monday evening to go home for the mid-semester break.

This is against the directive of the Ghana Education Service; which has prevented final year SHS students from going home as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to Citi News, a board member of the school, Francis Amoako Asante, said following the development in the school, the authorities have been directed to allow all form three students who want to go home to do so.

“After the demonstration happened, there was also a communiqué that we should allow them to go. So yesterday [Tueasday], by 8:00 am, all the form three students who wanted to go have all gone… more than 90 percent have gone.”

The borders are expected back in school on Sunday, whereas day students are expected the day after.

The students began agitating after they received information that they will not be given mid-semester break as a result of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Ghana Education Service had rescinded an earlier directive for final year Senior High School students to go home for a six-day mid-semester break.

St. Louis Senior High School

A similar protest took place at the St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi. Police and Military officers were deployed to the area to maintain calm.

However, some students have alleged that the officers assaulted them, a claim the police have denied.

Mr. Asante described some of the allegations of abuse by the students as “fabricated”, in spite of the fact that some students showed bruises on their bodies.

“At times they [the students] want to create something that is unbelievable,” he said.

“I didn’t see a policeman entering the dormitory. Even the main teachers don’t have the right to enter the dormitory,” Mr. Asante added.

---citinewsroom