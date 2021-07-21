Plans to create 1 million jobs to be announced in mid-year budget – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says government will be announcing projects and programmes in the upcoming mid-year budget to help in creating some one million jobs.

The Minister of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Atta, is expected to present the mid-year budget review for the 2021 Financial Year in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The jobs, according to the President, will come under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme, and will be created over a three-year period.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement during his Eid message, as part of this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebrations at the National mosque on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

“As has been well-publicized, a few days ago, the Ministry of Finance granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Education and the security services for the recruitment of some 11,800 people to beef up their operations. It does not end there. We will through interventions to be set out in the mid-year budget review announce plans for the creation of some one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES 'Obaatampa' project over the course of the next 3 years.”

“We are determined to pursue our agenda for jobs creation in order to give opportunities for our youth to nurture their talents for the development of our country,” he added.

GHS100 billion Ghana CARES program to be financed through FDIs and PPPs

Government had said it is looking forward to funding its ambitious GHS100 billion Ghana CARES programme and other initiatives through Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and Private Public Partnerships.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Ofori-Atta said,“I think we are looking more at PPPs and FDIs directly into that. We certainly will then determine each of these transactions, whether government will have to do something with tax waivers or others”.

—citinewsroom