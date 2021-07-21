ModernGhana logo
21.07.2021 General News

GRA writes to Korankye Ankrah’s daughter after receiving $1million gift

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has written to Rev Korankye Ankrah’s daughter, Naa Dromo, inviting her to answer questions on her tax returns after receiving a $1 million wedding gift.

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah tied the knot on July 10, 2021.

During the ceremony, her friends announced that they are gifting her the cash instead of the usual wedding gifts like cooking utensils among others. But now, her dad says it was a ‘faith cheque’.

In its letter, GRA said: “This is to notify you that you have been selected to benefit from the special compliance assistance program of the Ghana Revenue Authority to help you make accurate disclosures of your income to the Commissioner-General of GRA and avoid the imposition penalties, interest and other sanctions. Information available to the GRA indicates you have received an amount of one million dollars (US$1 million) as gift from friends.”

“Further checks have established that you own a business registered as an enterprise under the name NDKA star. Our records also show that you have never filed personal income tax returns to the GRA and that you have two taxpayer-identification numbers (TIN) as follows P0010667288 and P0022407596,.”

—DGN online

