‘Release video evidence of corruption against me’ – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong

Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr., has challenged Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to go ahead and release a supposed video evidence that he [Kennedy Agyapong] claims he has of him to prove some corruption allegations he has levelled against him.

Mr. Baako says the MP’s assertions at the High Court that he is involved in a number of illegal and criminal acts are not only bogus and malicious, but also mischievous.

Kweku Baako, who is also the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper sued Mr. Agyapong at the High court for libel.

Although the High court ruled in Mr. Baako’s favour, the legislator has appealed the ruling, awaiting judgement.

On last Saturday’s edition of NewsFile on Joy FM, Kweku Baako on a discussion on media attacks mentioned that the outspoken MP’s incessant threats on the lives of journalists is becoming one too many because he always gets away with his innuendos.

Two days later while speaking on ‘The Seat Show’, on Net2 TV on Monday [July 19, 2021], Mr. Agyapong, who is also the Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament rebutted and attacked Kweku Baako explaining that he cannot fathom why the journalist will talk about him given his corrupt nature.

“Is Kweku Baako still speaking? A corrupt journalist like him, I have a video here. If he dares me, I will show it. He is very corrupt. Kweku Baako is not clean. He is a hypocrite and not an honest man at all”, Kennedy Agyapong said.

In a social media response however, the ace broadcaster said, “if he [Kennedy Agyapong] is truly a man of courage of conviction”, I challenge him to make his so-called evidence public for all to see and hear.” Read Kweku Baako’s full statement below

It is very sad how some people make ugly allegations against others in the public space but fail abysmally to substantiate the allegations when they are provided with an opportunity in a court of law (competent jurisdiction).

Kennedy Agyapong and his “star witness”, Nana Kwaku Badu, the NPP Constituency Chairman for Amenfi East were “unmitigated disasters” during cross-examination in the High Court. Kennedy Agyapong, as Defendant, failed to subpoena Frimpong-Boateng as he had indicated to the Court he would; claiming I(Plaintiff) had threatened the Minister, hence the latter’s refusal and/or failure to show up in Court to testify on his (Kennedy Agyapong’s) behalf! What crude nonsense!

After suffering a humiliating defeat at the High Court, and pending the outcome of his weak and incompetent appeal at the Court of Appeal, this man appears to have grown “some balls” and has re-started spewing the usual ugly noises of allegations of me being involved in corruption and clandestine activities to undermine the Akufo-Addo Administration; similar allegations he proved chronically incompetent and unable to substantiate in the Court of Competent Jurisdiction.

I shall be serializing the transcripts of the cross-examination and excerpts of the judgement of the High Court to illustrate the depths of incompetence and poverty of intellect and logic of this noisemaker for all to appreciate the kind of person we are dealing with.

I am told he claims he has some “video evidence” of my involvement in some corrupt, illegal and criminal activities. He had none to support his bogus, malicious and mischievous allegations at the High Court. If he is truly a man of COURAGE OF CONVICTION, I challenge him to make his so-called evidence public for all to see and hear!

However, he should note that I will certainly not hesitate to cure his apparently incurable mischief and mendacity at the appropriate forum, as I did the last time! And I can assure him that he would lose again! He would lose because he doesn’t tell the truth! And I have no cobwebs of corruption in my wardrobe for him to unearth! If he has evidence, he’s challenged to publicize it and abate his crude and cheap public stunts! I am immune to those useless, ugly and noisy antics of his!

Somebody should remind Kennedy Agyapong that he has a MISSED CALL!

Long Live Nkrumah’s Ghana!

—citinewsroom