Zebilla MP donates food items to Muslims

Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo has donated food items to the Muslim communities in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The items included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, a ram and some beverages to be distributed to support the recently celebrated Eid-ul-Ada festivities.

Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo who is the former Upper East Deputy Regional Minister congratulated Muslims for the sacred exercise.

He urges them to continue to pray for President Akufo-Addo and the country with the belief that Almighty Allah would continue to shower His blessings upon the nation.

The lawmaker commended the youth of Zebilla and its environs for their pro-activeness in maintaining the peace being enjoyed in the area and urged them to continue in that posture in maintaining law and order.

Receiving the items, the District Chief Imam, Alhaji Mallam Issah Tahiru Seidu thanked the former MP and Deputy Minister for the kind gesture.

Delivering his sermon after the Eid prayers at the Zebilla park, Mallam Alhaji Isaah Tahiru advised the youth to use Islam as a tool for development and not for destruction, indicating that the religion stands for peace and unity.

He reminded the people to observe the Eid celebrations with a sense of sacrifice.

Mallam Tahiru called on the youth to stay away from drugs and focus on building their lives as it was the only way to secure a better future for them and their dependents.

The Imam said Islam was a practice from God and that anyone who joins should practice it in the way of God.

The donation was presented on behalf of the MP for Zebilla by Mohammed Osman Dabre, a constituency communication member of the New Patriotic Party and his aide, Gebriala.