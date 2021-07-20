A/R: 16-year-old boy hit by stray bullet at Asokore Mampong confirmed dead

A young boy who was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region has died.

The 16-year-old boy who has been identified as Abdul-Gafar Kassim was confirmed dead at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

One other person who also sustained gunshot wounds is also on admission at the same hospital.

Citi News’ Hafiz Tijani reported that the family of the boy who had gathered at the hospital for the remains of their deceased were devastated by the death of their relative.

“We just saw the dead body when we came here [the hospital]. We do not want our dead body to waste time in the mortuary, that is why we are here.”

The uncle of the deceased, Sulemana Umar, confirmed his nephew’s death to Citi News.

The young boy was hit by a stray bullet after a group of gun-wielding youth in the area were brandishing their weapons and firing warning shots as part of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The incident happened shortly after Eid prayers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, police have begun investigations into the shootings.

They are also on a manhunt for the suspects who are currently on the run.

There is currently police patrol in communities within the Asokore Mampong Municipality after the incident.

