Covid-19: Recent increase in infections a source of worry for me — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has described as worrying the recent increase in COVID-19 infections.

He said citizens must strictly comply with the safety protocols to avoid a full-blown third wave.

There have been concerns over the recent rise in COVID-19 figures, with various stakeholders calling for strict compliance to the safety protocols.

Health facilities are beginning to see an increase in admissions.

The Ghana Health Service as a result has organized a crisis management meeting to deal with the situation

Speaking at the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations at the National Central mosque at Kanda in Accra, President Akufo-Addo stated that the only way to minimize the spread of the virus is to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and be safe.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, unfortunately. This means that for the second year running we are having to hold a subdued Eid celebration. As we continue to count on the grace of God to protect our country from the ravages of the pandemic like he has since its outbreak, we can only minimize its health effects and avoid a full-blown third wave if we continue to be responsible and observe the safety and hygiene protocols.”

He added that a collective effort is required to curb the spread of the virus.

“The recent increase in the number of infections is a source of worry for me and indeed for all Ghanaians. From the rising numbers, it is safe to conclude that we have let our guard down and are beginning to live our lives and conduct our businesses as though we are in normal times. It is important to repeat that the virus is still with us and until each one of us receives a dose of the vaccine, the protocols must continue to be a part and parcel of our daily activities,” he added.

