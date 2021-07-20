ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.07.2021 Headlines

WATCH LIVE : Eid Ul-Adha prayers at National Mosque in Accra

WATCH LIVE : Eid Ul-Adha prayers at National Mosque in Accra
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 joined the National Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community in the country at the national mosque in Kanda, Accra, to celebrate Eid-al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is a festival of sacrifice.

It is one of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam

It honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command but before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

Watch live below:

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Eid al-Adha: Pray for wisdom and guidance for me and my ministers – Akufo-Addo to Muslims
20.07.2021 | Headlines
Fear of math by students cause of Ghana’s underdevelopment – A/R Chief Examiner
20.07.2021 | Headlines
Eid al-Adha: Be inspired to give back to humanity something bigger than yourselves – Mahama to Muslims
20.07.2021 | Headlines
Eid-ul-Adha: Be selfless to our nation, obedient to Allah – Bawumia to Muslims
20.07.2021 | Headlines
$1M gift at my daughter’s wedding was ‘faith cheque’, not real cash – Korankye Ankrah
20.07.2021 | Headlines
‘Jobless, hungry youth merely seeking army jobs dangerous’ – Nunoo-Mensah
20.07.2021 | Headlines
I've not done anything wrong — Lawyer Afrifa stands by $5m bribery accusation against CJ
19.07.2021 | Headlines
Trying to sully me in $5M bribery scandal against CJ preposterous, infantile – Akoto Ampaw
19.07.2021 | Headlines
'Our lives, livelihoods are at risk’ — Bawumia warns at galamsey, deforestation consultative forum
19.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line