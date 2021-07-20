WATCH LIVE : Eid Ul-Adha prayers at National Mosque in Accra

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 joined the National Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community in the country at the national mosque in Kanda, Accra, to celebrate Eid-al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is a festival of sacrifice.

It is one of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam

It honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command but before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

