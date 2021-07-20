Eid al-Adha: Pray for wisdom and guidance for me and my ministers – Akufo-Addo to Muslims

President Akufo-Addo has asked the Muslim Ummah in the country to pray for Allah's wisdom upon him and his members of government to alleviate the hardship of Ghanaians.

He said Ghanaians must make the national interest paramount in their doings.

“I ask the Muslim Ummah in Ghana to remember our nation in prayer and also pray for wisdom and guidance for me and for members of my government so that we can steer the ship of state in a manner that allows us to navigate the stormy and turbulent economic challenges that confront our nation and the world,” the President stated.

The President made the appeal on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 when he joined the National Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community in the country at the national mosque in Kanda, Accra, to celebrate Eid-al-Adha.

He urge Muslims to use the occasion to sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of the country.

“The sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim which we celebrate today, must spur us on to sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of our country. Sacrificing for our country means giving off our best in our various areas of endeavor and making the national interest paramount in whatever we do.”