20.07.2021 Headlines

Eid-ul-Adha: May our sacrifices be worthy before Allah – Samira Bawumia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eid-ul-Adha: May our sacrifices be worthy before Allah – Samira Bawumia
Second Lady, Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia says she prays the sacrifices of Muslims are worthy before the Almighty Allah as they celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha.

Muslims in Ghana have joined the world to mark the Eid-ul-Adha festival today in remembrance of the significance of sacrifice as portrayed by Prophet Ibrahim in the Quran.

In her season’s greetings to Muslims in the country, Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia has sent out her best wishes.

A post on her Twitter page reads, “May our sacrifices be worthy before the Almighty Allah.”

Meanwhile, her husband, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged Muslims to be selfless to the nation and obedient to the Almighty Allah on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

“As we celebrate this great festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Adha, let us all be inspired by its significance and be selfless to humanity and our nation, as well as obedient to the Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim, alaihi salam,” part of the message from Dr. Bawumia reads.

