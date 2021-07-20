NUGS draw Foreign Affairs Ministry attention to unfavorable conditions of students in abroad

The Leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) engaged the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong in response to the concerns from many students who upon obtaining foreign scholarships were denied visas and the unfavourable conditions of some students on Government of Ghana Scholarship in abroad.

The Union raised concerns about unfavorable timing of visa interviews for students which causes many to lose their scholarships by the time the visas are granted.

The attention of the Deputy Minister was also drawn to situations where some students meet all tangible and essential requirements but are still denied the visas.

The Deputy Minister indicated that there are certain criteria of disqualification which are not made public by the embassies, however the Union should petition the Ministry on behalf of those students who meet the tangible requirements for a follow up by the ministry to ascertain the challenge and intervene.

Although the Foreign Affairs Ministry cannot compel the foreign missions to grant the visas. He also stated that the unfavorable timing of visa interviews is due to the enormous number of applicants which cannot all be attended at the same rate as before. Due to the covid restrictions.

The Deputy Minister empathized with the students abroad who suffer scholarship stipend delays and reassured the Union of his commitment to ensuring the intervention of our missions abroad.

He also urged the Union to guide students to look out for scholarships to Norway, Finland, Sweden, China, Russia which have less burden at their embassies compared to the United Kingdom and the United States who have so much pressure on their foreign missions.

The Ministry received the Unions proposal to partner with them towards educating students on some minor issues that cause refusal of visas such as ignorance of students about the geographical location of destination cities abroad, cultural practices of the destination countries, display of unwillingness to return to Ghana in their response to questions and inability to prevent prejudice in their composure and outlook.