CODE’s Provost response to students’ allegations of poor academic work, course materials, high fees

The Provost of the College of Distance Education (CoDE) at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Professor Isaac Galyuon, has been responding to some criticisms on social media by some concerned students of the College.

The criticisms raised by the students include; poor academic work being offered the students since the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years respectively.

Other allegations by the concerned students are; inadequate lecturers, course materials (Modules), high fees, the College’s deliberate attempt to fail them and make money out of their resits.

Speaking in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, Capital of the Upper East Region, the Provost of UCC CoDE, Professor Isaac Galyuon, debunked the allegations saying that, the fact that some of the academic activities were postponed does not mean lowering CoDE’s academic standards.

He stated that, once distance student learning material is the modules, it is important to ensure every student obtained the full complement of the course pack and it is the manager’s responsibility to ensure that, when you are assessing students, they have no bases to complain.

Professor Galyuon however explained further that some of the postponement became necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from that, UCC has a track record and churns out products that compete favourably among other Universities’ products in the job market in the world. In line with this, he said, UCC thing about her students first before rolling out the modules. The Provost indicated that they have rolled out about 90 percent of the modules at the time of filing this report and was expecting this week’s update on the modules rolled out to add up to the total number of modules at hand.

He said added that despite the COVID-19 interruption he was sure that they will be able to meet the number of modules required to ensure no one is short change.