ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.07.2021 Social News

Police, soldiers allegedly assault KUGISS students for demonstrating against GES order to stay on campus

Police, soldiers allegedly assault KUGISS students for demonstrating against GES order to stay on campus
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some students of Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School have narrated how some military and police officers Monday night assaulted them in their dormitories.

This followed a demonstration in the school earlier in the night.

The students had staged a protest over the directive of the Ghana Education Service (GES) not to allow them to go home for the mid-semester break as a result of the surge in Covid-19.

According to the students, they had been informed that they will go home only for the head to return a few moments later to announce a U-turn.

They said the announcement did not go down well with a majority of them who started making noise and chanting words like ‘We will go home’.

But the students said security officers were called in by the school authorities to maintain law and order.

However, when they came, the students narrated to 3 news .com, the officers assaulted and beat some up, leaving them with various degrees of injury.

“The school was noisy so the police and soldiers had to come here,” a student narrated to TV3‘s Benjamin Aidoo on Tuesday, July 20.

“They came to our dormitories. They came beating some people. Even my dormitory they beat them to the extent that some were bleeding.”

“This is not logical because they say soldiers come to maintain calm and not to beat up people,” one said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Acting Ashanti Regional Police Commander was on his way to the school.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Rich FM Manager arrested for defrauding his CEO
20.07.2021 | Social News
Ellembelle DCE blames collapsed of 67-year-old Aiyinase-Menzezor culvert on heavy downpour
19.07.2021 | Social News
Akosombo: Harriet Afriyie Foundation commissions Abume Water Project
19.07.2021 | Social News
KNUST issues alert over rising COVID-19 cases on campus
19.07.2021 | Social News
2021 PHC: GSS extends data collection again to selected areas to finalise exercise
19.07.2021 | Social News
Eid al-Adha: Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse sends goodwill message to Muslims
19.07.2021 | Social News
Army recruitment: Thousands storm El-Wak Stadium for medical screening
19.07.2021 | Social News
Angry robbers burn Taxi after driver escaped
19.07.2021 | Social News
There's no prophet without a failed prophecy, am not God – Badu Kobi to critics
19.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line