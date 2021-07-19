Accra: 378 suspects arrested ahead of Eid al-Adha festivity

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 378 suspects in its recent operation.

The Police say the exercise is part of efforts to rid the metropolis of criminal activities and create an enabling environment for an incident-free Eid al-Adha celebration tomorrow, Tuesday, 20 July 2021

The one-week operation, which begun on the 13 - 19 of July 2021, saw the arrest of 354 males and 24 females from various hideouts in Accra.

The operation was conducted simultaneously across all divisions and districts commands and in areas such as Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Osu, Kotobabi, Airport, Dansoman, Oyibi, Mamprobi, Abokobi, Ayi Mensah, Darkuman, Cantonments, Kaneshie, Korle bu, Kokrobite, Adenta, Tesano, Legon and Nungua.

The suspects are between the ages of 19 to 57 years and they have been detained for screening and those found culpable according to the Police will be arraigned.

Items retrieved from them included quantities of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, sachets of liquid substances laced with narcotics, 33 motorbikes, laptops, mobile phones, knives, cutlasses, and other offensive weapons.

The public have been advised to continue to offer police the needed support in its crime-fighting efforts in the area of volunteering credible information.